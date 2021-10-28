IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Kerala, Tamil Nadu, AP, Karnataka, Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka from October 28 to November 1.

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe during October 28 -November 1, 2021. A Low Pressure Area lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards during next 48 hours," IMD tweeted.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28 to 31, 2021, with isolated very heavy falls on October 29. Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during 29-30 Oct.," IMD said in a series of tweets.

This is due to a low-pressure region over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka, as well as the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level), which is expected to travel westwards during the next 48 hours, according to IMD.

"Thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28 to November 1, and over Rayalaseema during October 29 to November 1, 2021," added IMD.

This is mainly due to dry weather which will prevail over most parts of Northwest, West & Central India and many parts of East & Northeast India during the next five days, as per the reports from IMD.

Southwest monsoon withdraws from entire country: IMD

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram, the southwest monsoon has left the entire country. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 of this year and lasted 20 days, occurred over a five-month period. This year, the country received typical rainfall, amounting to 109% of the average. The intensity of rainfall increased substantially in September and continued throughout October, indicating that the withdrawal phase had begun. As a result, heavy rains were reported in several states, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

