IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, AP, Puducherry, Kerala Till Nov 12

As the rains continue to disrupt lives along the eastern coast of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has released the forecast for the next few days, suggesting no respite from rains. The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation is located over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south, the Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels, further creating a low-pressure area.

The IMD added, “Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of 11th November 2021.”

As a result, the IMD issued a red alert over Tamil Nadu and said, “Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11, 2021.” The IMD also issued a warning for the state of Andhra Pradesh and said, “Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.”

Warning for Fishermen and other citizens

There was also a warning for the fishermen as the wind speeds will reach 45-55 kph to 65 kph over the East-central region, while the Westcentral Arabian sea will experience wind speeds in the region of 40-50 kph to 60 kph over the next 24 hours.

The IMD said, “Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.”

From November 9 onwards, the rainfalls are set to become more intense and the IMD said heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from November 9 to November 11 due to the northeast monsoon. Major cities in Tamil Nadu like Coimbatore and Chennai are under the alert as Coimbatore is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. While Chennai will also experience heavy rainfall, further affecting normal life.

(Image: IMD Twitter)