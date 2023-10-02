IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For 6 Districts Of Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued heavy rainfall warning for six districts in Odisha.

"Sunday’s well marked low pressure area weakened into a low pressure area on Monday morning and now lies over southwest Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels," IMD’s regional centre said in its mid-day bulletin.

Issuing Orange Warning (be prepared) which is valid up to 8.30am of Tuesday, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may occur at some places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, and Angul.

It has issued Yellow Warning (be updated) of heavy rainfall of 7 to 11cm for the districts of Bolangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

In its forecast from 8.30am of Tuesday to 8.30 am of Wednesday, the IMD issued Yellow Warning of heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) for the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

During the past 24 hours, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over the districts of Bargarh, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapada. The state received an average rainfall of 16 mm.

At least four places recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. Highest 114 mm was recorded at Padampur in Bargarh district and Padmapur in Rayagada district, followed by 109.6 mm at Kankadahad in Dhenkanal district and 108.8 mm at Sonepur, the IMD said.