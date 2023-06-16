IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning For These Regions After Cyclone Weakens In Gujarat

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall near the Jakhau Port of Kutch district in Gujarat between 6 pm and 11 pm on Thursday (June 15) has reduced from 'very severe' to a 'severe' category. Heavy rains lashed parts of coastal regions in Gujarat on June 15 evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph. Several areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts and a large number of trees, electric poles and hoardings got uprooted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone is likely to move nearly northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm over Saurashtra and Kutch around noon and subsequently into a deep depression around the evening of today (June 16). "By today noon the intensity of the cyclone will reduce and it will weaken into a cyclonic storm and will convert into a depression by the same evening...," said Manorama Mohanty, MET Director.

Heavy rainfall in these places

The weather bureau has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in the coastal regions of Gujarat with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, the north Gujarat region and south Rajasthan on June 16. Parts of south Rajasthan and adjoining north Gujarat region are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 17.

Gale wind speed reaching 85 to 95 kmph and gusting to 105 kmph is currently prevailing over the Kutch district in Gujarat and adjoining districts of Saurashtra. It's likely to become squally with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by June 16 evening, according to the weather bureau.

Strong wind warning for Rajasthan

IMD has issued a wind warning for South Rajasthan for June 16 and 17. Squally wind speed reaching up to 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over South Rajasthan from June 16 noon to evening and 35 to 45 kmph wind gusting to 55 kmph on June 17. Furthermore, sea conditions prevailing from high to very rough over the northeast Arabian Sea are likely to become rough by June 16 evening and improve thereafter, the weather bureau said in an official statement.