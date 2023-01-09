IMD Issues Orange Alert For Certain Parts Of North India Due To Cold Wave; Trains Delayed

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for certain parts of North India as severe cold wave conditions disrupt normal life in the national capital, recording a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius with lower visibility.

Owing to low visibility, the Indian Railways announced the list of 29 trains that will be delayed by at least two hours.

List of few long-distance trains running more than four hours late

02569 Darbhanga- New Delhi Clone Special

12801 Puri-New Delhi Express

12397 Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Exprerss

List of few long-distance trains running two hours late

13413 Malda Town- Delhi Express

02563 Barauni- New Delhi Clone Special

12565 Darbhanga- New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/x7j8dyVvN7 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

IMD's forecast

In the northwest of India, "cold wave and cold day conditions" were expected to subside within 48 hours, according to the IMD's forecast on Sunday. In several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next 48 hours, dense to very dense fog conditions will persist, according to the meteorological office. There will be a drop in intensity and dispersion after that.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to continue over north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and east Madhya Pradesh on the 9 January and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets on 10 January over the region,” the IMD said in its forecast on Sunday afternoon.

“Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during next 2 days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on 09th January,” it added.