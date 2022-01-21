IMD Issues 'orange' Alert For Rain In 19 MP Districts, 'yellow' For Fog In 7 Districts

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for rain and thundershowers accompanied by lightning and hail in 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

It also issued a 'yellow' alert for moderate to dense fog cover in isolated places in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Niwari, Chhatapur and Tikamagarh districts. Both alerts are valid till Saturday morning, an official said.

The orange alert is for Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Raltam, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Damoh and Sagar districts, he said.

PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office, said an induced cyclonic circulation was lying over central parts of Madhya Pradesh, while another induced cyclonic circulation was lover south Pakistan and adjoining southwest Rajasthan, and these two systems were bringing in moisture to Madhya Pradesh.

He said cloudy weather conditions were likely to prevail for two or three days, giving a respite to the people from the chill.

However, the minimum temperature is likely to start dipping in western MP after three days to mark the return of a fresh spell of cold, he added.

The lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius in MP was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, he said.

As per IMD data, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 25.6 and 11.3 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, which is one above normal.

In Indore, it was 25.8 degrees Celsius, or one above normal, and 12.5 degrees Celsius, which was , two above normal.

It was 25.7 degrees Celsius, one above normal, and 10.4 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, while the maximum temperature in Gwalior was 16.4 degrees Celsius, which is seven below normal, and the minimum temperature was 7.5 degrees Celsius, which is one above normal.

