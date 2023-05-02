IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three Days As Heavy Rain Lashes Out Shimla

In view of the widespread heavy rain that lashed several parts of Shimla, an orange alert has been issued for the next three days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Shimla's Kangra district recorded 58 MM of rainfall, and overall Shimla recorded a heavy downpour, said IMD Himachal Pradesh Chief Surender Paul, adding that a hailstorm warning and a thunder warning have also been issued.

Also, a steep fall in temperature due to rain has been observed. On Monday, Shimla recorded a 17-degree Celsius maximum temperature. According to the weather report, the rainfall is expected to continue for the next 48 to 72 hours, and the same weather conditions will prevail for the next 4 to 5 days.

Heavy rain lashes Shimla, IMD issues orange alert for 72 hours

"There has been widespread rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. The district of Kangra recorded 58 MM of rainfall, and Shimla recorded a good amount of rain. There have been reports of hailstorms in the Shimla and Jubbal areas. The temperatures are also below normal. Shimla recorded a 17-degree Celsius maximum temperature. The rain will continue during the next 48 to 72 hours, and the same weather conditions will continue during the next 4-5 days. We have issued an orange alert, and in some areas, we have issued heavy rainfall warnings for the next 2 to 3 days," said Surender Paul.

"We have issued a hailstorm warning and a thunder warning. The rain will continue in the month of May as well. The rainfall this year is above normal, and in the month of April, it is 63 percent above normal. During the past 20 years, there has been rainfall above normal in 2021 and this year as well," Paul added.

Tourists witness heavy downpours in Shimla

As continuous rainfall hits Shimla, tourists are witnessing extreme cold conditions. One of the tourists who travelled from Chandigarh told ANI, "I am coming here after 3 years, and it is an ultimate experience. I can’t express the enjoyment and experience; we did not expect this weather. It is the land of God, and we are happy to be here."

"I am coming from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat. It is my first visit to Shimla. We did not expect this kind of weather here. We feel lucky to be here. Back home, the temperature is 35 to 40 degrees Celsius, and here it is 15 degrees Celsius. We are enjoying it, we are happy, and we want to extend our visit for one more day," said another Ashish Patel, a tourist from Gujarat.

Image: ANI