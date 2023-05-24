IMD Issues Orange Alert, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States Till May 26

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several Indian states till May 26. The Met department stated that heavy rainfall is likely to hit Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and south Haryana on May 24, providing relief from the scorching heatwave. It also predicted that hailstorms will grip isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on May 24.

In Northwest India, gusty winds, lightning and thunderstorms are predicted over Western Himalayan Region from May 23 to 26. During the same period, rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasional gusty winds or squall are very likely to occur over the plains of Northwest India mainly with maximum intensity on May 24 and 25.

The Met department mentioned that thundersquall or gusty wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph will likely hit Uttarakhand on May 24 and 25, and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 24. Similar weather conditions will also prevail over West Uttar Pradesh on May 25. In Himachal Pradesh, the Met dept has predicted heavy rainfall likely on May 23 and 24.

IMD prediction in Northeast and East India

In Northeast India, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to face rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds during the next four days. Heavy rainfall can also grip isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya from May 23 to 26 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from May 24 to 25.

In East India, the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region is likely to face rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the next five days. Isolated places in Bihar are also likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 24 and 25.

IMD updates for Central and South India

The Central Indian region including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will receive rainfall with thunderstorms during the next five days. In Southern parts of India, places including Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep are likely to face rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during the next five days. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will also face similar weather conditions on May 23 and 24.