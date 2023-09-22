IMD Issues Orange Alert In 15 Districts As Depression Formed Over Bay Of Bengal

With the formation of a depression over the north-west Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the weekend, and issued an orange alert for several districts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the Met department.

Besides rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning will also occur in some parts of the state during the next two days, the IMD regional centre said.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 21st-23rd; north Odisha, Jharkhand on 21st and Bihar on 21st & 22nd September. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 21st September,” said the weather department.

The weather department further predicted in northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur, until September 24.

“Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland & Manipur during 21st-24th September. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 21st September,” said the weather department.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over north Konkan on 21st, 24th & 25th; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 21st & 22nd September,” the statement added.

In its forecast for Wednesday, the IMD issued an orange warning (be prepared) of heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri.