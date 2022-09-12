IMD Issues Orange Alert In Parts Of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, MP And Chhattisgarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the depression over the southern coast of Odisha is likely to move northwestwards and hence, an intense spell of rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days and over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next five days.

For September 12, the IMD has placed the sub-division of the Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on an Orange Alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, and East Madhya Pradesh.

While Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala is also very likely.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are also very likely over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen Warning

Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) is very likely over along and off Goa, Maharashtra coasts, adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal coasts.

Hence, fishermen are advised not to venture too deep into these seas.

