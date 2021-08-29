IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts In Various Parts Of Kerala On August 29

After incessant rainfall in Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced rainfall alerts for various districts in the state for Saturday and Sunday. The weather department has predicted that the next few days are going to be crucial. The IMD has warned more than 10 districts and issued orange, yellow, alerts. As per the latest notification issued by IMD on Sunday, August 29, the department warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Kerala, issues alert

Districts in Kerala including, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are on orange alert, and Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod districts are on yellow alert for Sunday. The weather department has announced a green alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. According to IMD's prediction, Kerala will witness an isolated heavy rainfall till August 30, along with cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till September 2. The IMD had issued the first warning about the heavy rainfall in Kerala on August 28.

According to today's weather report issued by IMD, Thiruvananthapuram City recorded 27.0 mm of rainfall, Thiruvananthapuram Airport recorded 20.8 mm of rainfall, Punalur recorded 14.8, Alappuzha recorded 48.4 mm of rainfall. Kottayam district received 58.6 mm of rainfall, and Kozhikode City received 23.9 mm of rainfall, among others. The IMD has also warned fishermen to stay away from the coast until the end of August.

In the alert notice, the weather department said that "Kerala rains will have strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph are likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. The statement further read, "Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned".

A red alert is considered dangerous, as it indicates heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in 24 hours. While the orange alert represents that the area is receiving more than 6cm to 20cm of rain. The yellow alert means rainfall between 6 to 11 cm in the last 24 hours, as per IMD.

(With ANI Inputs)