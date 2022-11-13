IMD Issues Red Alert Across Tamil Nadu, Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Next 3 Days

In view of incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the state. IMD has predicted heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Notably, the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu since late Saturday night.

#BREAKING | IMD issues red alert across Tamil Nadu. It predicts heavy rains for the next 3 days. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/nJXTOStaBY — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Several areas of the state have been waterlogged due to heavy rainfall since Friday forcing several residents to stay indoors while motorists struggled to navigate arterial roads. Continuous heavy rains in Tamil Nadu caused the overflowing dams in Coimbatore.

#WATCH | Dams of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu overflow after heavy rainfall lashes the city (12.11) pic.twitter.com/ITG09o5c8r — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

The weather forecasting agency had earlier asserted that the depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions as an intense depression by Saturday, due to which coastal regions in the South are likely to experience heavy rains for the next three days.

“Chennai in Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas have been receiving widespread heavy rains since last night due to the low-pressure area,” the Meteorological Department added.

Due to incessant rains, several areas in Puducherry including Bussi Road, Laspettai East Coast Road, and Karuvadikuppam have also been flooded compelling motorists to suffer. Notably, the low-lying areas including Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar are also surrounded by rainwater. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools, and colleges in Tamil Nadu remain closed in several districts.

The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal.

Images: Twitter/@ANI