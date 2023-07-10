IMD Issues Red Alert Across Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rainfall; Kedarnath Yatra Stopped

The India Metrological Department (IMD) on July 9 issued a Red Alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall across several districts of Uttarakhand. Multiple places like Badrinath, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Dharchula, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital, Uddham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last two days. The massive downpour in several hilly areas has resulted in landslides, waterlogging, traffic congestion and falling debris from hills.

Red Alert issued in several districts of Uttarakhand

The red alert has been released for several districts of Uttarakhand till July 12 citing North western disturbances as the reason for the ongoing Monsoon furry. IMD has also alerted to stop the Amarnath, Badrinath and Kedarnath yatra with immediate effect and urged Devotees not to proceed further. The road to Badrinath National Highway at Chhinka and Chamoli districts has been closed because of a landslide. The current weather conditions have left several pilgrims and tourists stranded in many places as landslides and debris has resulted in the destruction of roads. The Kanwariyas who were on their way to Haridwar to collect water from the Ganga have been stuck in huge traffic jams because of water logging on the Haridwar-Delhi Highway.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said, "The state disaster response team has been deployed at various places to control the situation. The tourists should not proceed to the Hilly region of Uttarakhand in view of the weather conditions and the ones planning their visit in the coming days should reschedule it keeping the weather condition in mind."

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Badrinath National Highway is continuously obstructed due to debris, boulders and large stones falling from the hill near Chhinka. On Saturday, a bus carrying 11 passengers lost control and rolled down in Tehri district's Gular area where 5 passengers were rescued and a search operation for 6 people is underway.

The SDRF along with Uttarakhand police officials have also circulated messages to the tourists and pilgrims to not proceed further from plane areas like Haridwar and Dehradun till the rain stops. Till now more than 200 roads have been blocked in Uttarakhand and the stranded tourists are being taken to a safe location as proper arrangements are being made by the DMs of districts.

Due to heavy rainfall, peak destination spots like Nainital, Mussoorie, and Lansdowne are completely submerged in water. The water level of the Naini River has crossed the danger level submerging tourist vehicles.