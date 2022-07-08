Amid incessant rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for the country's financial capital for Friday, July 8, and predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at certain locations in the city and its suburbs for the next 24 hours with a possibility of "extremely heavy" showers at isolated places. Notably, a red alert warning has also been issued for Mumbai's adjoining areas - Thane and Palghar.

IMD has also issued a "red alert" for Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudhurg, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara for July 8 amid heavy rainfall in these regions. For the last few days, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others have been experiencing heavy downpours. Due to the heavy rainfall, several incidents of landslides as well as flood-like situations, have been reported from several places in Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai announced that amid heavy rains and a red alert, the beaches in the city will remain open to the general public only from 6 AM to 10 AM, owing to the number of drowning accidents that have occurred this year.

A statement issued by BMC read, "In view of the drowning incidents this year on various beaches in Mumbai, it is hereby directed that during the period of Orange and Red alert by IMD, the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only."

Heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts in Kerala for the next 5 days

As incessant monsoon rains continue in several parts of the country, the Kerala Chief Minister's office announced heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the state for the next 5 days starting from July 08. Accordingly, a yellow alert has been declared today (July 08) and tomorrow in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Notably, IMD has also predicted widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms for the next 5 days in Kerala. It also predicted that the state will likely experience "heavy rainfall" at isolated places for the next 5 days. Therefore, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, but as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts based on the warning of heavy rains. Each team has been prepared in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts, ANI reported.