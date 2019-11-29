IMD Issues Winter Forecast; Central & Peninsular States Predicted To Be Warmer Than Usual

As per the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. This comes as IMD released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for the month of December to February. Apart from this, places like Amritsar witnessed intense cold winds on Friday morning as well.

IMD’s weather forecast

IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”

Detailed forecast

IMD’s forecast suggests that season's average temperatures are likely to be warmer than average over most parts of the country except over the northernmost parts of India. Minimum temperatures over most parts of the central and peninsular India are likely to be warmer than normal. It is likely to be nearly 1°C higher than or equal to the average. On the other hand, most subdivisions of peninsular India and some subdivisions of east and central India are likely to experience warmer temperatures as well. However, in these regions, the temperature is likely to be 0.5°C higher than or equal to the average.

The season averaged maximum temperatures are likely to be colder than normal over some part of the central Indian region and warmer than normal over few subdivisions in the peninsular region. There is a higher probability of having warmer temperatures in the regions which fall under core CW or core cold wave zone. These regions include the parts of the states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa and Telangana and meteorological subdivisions of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Marathawada, Vidharbha, Saurashtra and Madhya Maharashtra.

