IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi; AQI To Deteriorate Further To Poor

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi Wednesday, March 22. It predicted that some regions of the national capital may experience light rain and gusty winds on Friday, March 23.

“The haze seen in the early hours of Wednesday was primarily due to high moisture content in the air, coming from northwest Rajasthan and parts of Haryana. While these locations received rain, Delhi mainly saw a cloudy sky, particularly in the morning. With a fresh western disturbance approaching, there are chances of a drizzle on Thursday evening or night in some areas, but the main rain activity will happen on Friday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) rating of 164, a rise from Tuesday's reading of 75 — the first day that the air quality was "satisfactory" since October 11, 2022, when the AQI reading was 66.

The Meteorological Department uses Yellow Alert to alert people and make them aware of the danger. In simple words, it means that this alert is a signal of Just Watch. In this type of warning, rain is expected from 7.5 to 15 mm which is likely to continue for the next 1 or 2 hours due to which there is a possibility of flooding.

What does the AQI reading mean?

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, and 101 and 200 “moderate”.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius (°C) – two degrees below average. It was 25.8°C on Tuesday.The overnight low was 14.1°C, which was the same as Tuesday.

AQI to deteriorate further to “poor”

A forecast by the Early Warning System for Delhi showed the AQI could deteriorate further to “poor” on Thursday due to similar conditions prevailing in the next 24 hours. “The air quality is likely to then improve and reach the ‘moderate’ category on Friday and Saturday,” it said.