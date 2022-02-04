IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh, Rain Likely Over Northwest

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert for heavy snowfall in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. Moreover, heavy rainfall/snowfall is also expected in Arunachal Pradesh on February 4 and 5.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning likely over northeast India on 04th & 05th February, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 04th & 05th and heavy rainfall over west Assam & Meghalaya on 04th February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Shimla received fresh snowfall in the early hours of Thursday. On the other hand, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh until February 4 with dense fog conditions over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on during next 2 days. There is a possibility of rain in Lucknow and adjoining districts including Sultanpur. According to meteorologists, there will be cold winds for about 4 days.

Dense Fog conditions in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Punjab and

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

Heavy rainfall/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Since Wednesday, February 2, the valley region has been receiving snowfall and the IMD has further predicted it to continue with similar weather conditions in Uttarakhand on February 4.

Light/moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms is also predicted in Bihar and Jharkhand today.

"Under the influence of fresh Western disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 6th and 7th February," added IMD bulletin under the latest weather report.

Due to rain, the mercury of the state receiving rainfall may once again witness a drop in degrees. Due to the blowing of cold winds, the winter season is expected to increase once again.

Delhi witnesses coldest February

The NCR region recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was the lowest maximum temperature in the last 19 years, said IMD. It was on February 1, 2003, when the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius. The weather development came as rain accompanied by strong winds up to 30-40 kmph plunged the maximum temperature in Delhi.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance has brought the temperature down, with winds sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The national capital recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Humidity levels oscillated between 74% and 95%. As per the updates from the IMD, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the minimum was pegged at 11.2 degrees Celsius.