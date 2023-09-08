IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Predicts Heavy Rain In Madhya Pradesh & Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to face heavy rain in the next three days (i.e. September 8-10) , said the India Meteorological Department. The IMD has further issued a yellow alert for Friday (September 8) in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of Maharashtra.

The weather department took to X and said, "Western #MadhyaPradesh, #Maharashtra & #Gujarat to Face Heavy Downpour in next 3 days."'.

"Recent Satellite Imagery shows moderate to intense convective clouds leading to the possibility of light to moderate rainfall activity occasional intense spells with moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Northwest #UttarPradesh, #EastUttarPradesh #SouthBihar, #northMaharashtra, #GujaratRegion, #MadhyaPradesh, #Odisha, #GangeticWestBengal, #Jharkhand, #Assam & #Meghalaya, #Nagaland, #Manipur, #Mizoram, #Tripura during night time," the IMD said in a thread of posts on 'X'.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy downpour since Thursday morning and more rainfall is expected, according to the Met Office.

"#Mumbai and adjoining regions have also reported heavy rainfall since 0830 hrs IST. #Mumbai Rain since 0830 hrs IST (in mm). #Santacruz 92.5; #Colaba 43.6; #Dahisar 71.0; #Juhu 84.0; #Rammandir 88.0; #Matunga 75.5; Sion 75.2 light to moderate rainfall is likely over Mumbai during night time," the IMD posted.

It is over after a month-long break--rainfall has returned to Mumbai. The IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 21.2 mm and 36.7 mm of rainfall respectively at around 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Light to moderate rainfall is also predicted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, according to the weather forecast of IMD.