IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Parts Of Maharashtra, Delhi Witnesses Unexpected Rain Spell

For the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra. On Saturday and Sunday, respectively, IMD also issued yellow and green alerts for Palghar district.

For Saturday, the IMD has predicted isolated areas of heavy rain in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

A green alert warning has been issued for the Palghar district for Sunday. There is a yellow alert for the remaining districts, which includes forecasts for isolated areas of severe rain.

A green alert has been issued for Mumbai from September 9–12 with a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, according to an official statement.

Similar to this, IMD has forecast moderate rain on September 11 and 12 in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Delhi witnesses rain spell

In the wee hours of Saturday, Delhi residents woke up to a heavy downpour in numerous areas of the national capital, which caused the temperature to drop. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that Delhi will likely experience light rain on Saturday and Sunday in the early morning. Around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius are predicted for the highest and minimum temperatures, respectively.

As the annual G20 Summit gets underway today, images from Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave, Narela region, Lajpat Nagar, and INA area revealed drizzle lashing New Delhi.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the recently inaugurated Bharat Mandapam International Convention and Exhibition Complex in Pragati Maidan.