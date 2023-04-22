IMD Prediction Of Heavy Rainfall Brings Sigh Of Relief In 10 States Amid Scorching Heat

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday, April 22, that heavy rainfall and hail storms can occur in 10 states across India. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, are very likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places today. Whereas, Odisha may witness heavy rainfall on April 24.

On the other hand, hail storms are very likely to occur at isolated places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and over Odisha for the next three days.

Hail storms over Bihar can occur on 24th & 25th and over Vidarbha on April 24. This news comes as a sigh of relief for the residents of these states as India was reeling under heat waves and extreme heat conditions for a few days. Temperatures in many states such as Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar etc reached a range of 36 to 39 degree Celsius.

The IMD in its Weather Forecast Bulletin stated the following weather highlights:

The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 73°E to the north of Lat. 30°N persists.

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh & adjoining northeast Rajasthan at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from night of 24th April, 2023.

The cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Delhi’s weather likely to be partly-cloudy

The maximum temperature is predicted to fall by five degrees Celsius as a result of the development of a cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh and incoming moisture from the Bay of Bengal, according to the IMD. On Saturday, the national capital is expected to have a partly-cloudy sky and a high temperature of about 37 degrees Celsius. On Friday, however, there was no rain in the city despite the prediction calling for light showers.

Heat wave conditions

Yesterday's maximum temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius were recorded over many regions of Northwest, Central, and East India, interior Gujarat and Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe.

Temperatures in a range of 30-35 degrees Celsius in many other regions of the nation, with the exception of the Western Himalayan Region (16 to 25 degrees Celsius) were also recorded yesterday. The majority of the nation saw normal or below-average maximum temperatures. The heat wave conditions across Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha have finally subsided yesterday after five days.