IMD Predicts Cold To Severe Cold Waves Across Northwest Parts Of India On December 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on December 19. While cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in a few pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh and north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in some parts over West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, and Kutch.

According to an IMD report, ground frost conditions will be experienced in the morning hours of December 19 in isolated pockets very likely over north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and north Madhya Pradesh. December 19 can be considered as 'Cold day' conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Nicobar Islands. Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the low-pressure area is over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, during the next 48 hours, it is likely to move east-northeast wards and become more marked.

As per the IMD report, “The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Uttarakhand & neighbourhood between 2.1 & 7.6 km above mean sea level persists”.

In the subsequent two days, isolated rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and parts of Northeast India. While a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region causing isolated rainfall/snowfall likely over the region. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is expected over most parts of Northwest, Central & East India, and over Maharashtra during the next three days, and a rise by 2-3°C is expected over these areas thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Gujarat during the next three days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during the next 24 hours.

