IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions In Many Places Across India For Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over west Assam & Meghalaya and Gangetic West Bengal on January 31. While cold wave conditions in isolated pockets will be observed over north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

According to IMD, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, southern parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood on February 3.

"The feeble Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 71°E to the north of Lat. 33°N", as per the IMD report.

In the subsequent two days, another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 6. While the rainfall activity will be observed to decrease over Northwest India and increase over East & Northeast India. Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on February 4 and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on February 4 & 5.

Under the influence of mid-tropospheric south-westerlies associated with the above Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 & 4.

The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise by 4-6°C in minimum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Northwest, Central, East & Northeast India till February 3 and fall by 3-4°C thereafter. There will be a gradual rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures over Gujarat during the next four days and fall thereafter.

Shallow to Moderate Fog in the night/morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over East & Northeast India during the next two days.