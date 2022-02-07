Last Updated:

IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions In Parts Of North India; Light Rains For UP & Haryana

The weather changes in India are a result of a cyclonic circulation over northeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood followed by a feeble Western Disturbance.

In its latest weather update on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported dense to very dense fog conditions over several isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly and Gorakhpur with 25m each and Lucknow and Bahraich with 15m each. This came after the weather department had predicted cold to severe cold conditions in various isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Haryana for February 6. 

Furthermore, as a result of a cyclonic circulation that lies over northeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighbourhood followed by a feeble Western Disturbance, the weather agency has also predicted light intensity intermittent raining or drizzling over Haryana and its adjoining areas such as Karnal and Panipat followed by Uttar Pradesh and its adjoining areas such as Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Kandhla in the next two hours.

Similarly, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Rajaund, and Assandh in Haryana and Kithor, Amroha, and Moradabad in UP are also likely to have similar conditions.

IMD predicts cold waves, rainfall, and fog conditions for next 2 days 

Earlier, the IMD predicted a wet spell over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of February 8 till the morning of February 10 over parts of Eastern India on February 9 and 10 respectively. 

According to IMD, cold wave conditions followed by dense fog and as well as rainfall activities across the country are likely to prevail. While cold to severe cold conditions are likely to prevail over North Indian states, dense fog conditions will be expected over the next two days in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. 

Moreover, isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over several states starting from the night of February 8 till February 10. 

