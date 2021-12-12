IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions In Several Regions Across India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on December 12. Dense fog is likely to be observed in isolated pockets over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD report also suggests that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of December 13. This will further cause light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from December 13 to December 15 and over Himachal Pradesh on December 14.

On December 11, heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were seen at isolated places over Lakshadweep.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

Due to the influence of northeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal prevailing along and off Tamil Nadu-south, Andhra Pradesh coasts at lower levels, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall activity is likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next four to five days.

IMD report said, "The trough in Westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along with Long. 89°E to the north of Lat. 27°N."

In the subsequent two days, isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep. And cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over plains of Northwest India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is expected over many parts of East India during the next four days. In the next three to four days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours of December 12 is likely in isolated pockets likely over parts of Northwest India and Odisha in the morning hours during the next two to three days.

Image: PTI