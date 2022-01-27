IMD Predicts Cold Wave In Central India Over The Next 2 Days, Light Rainfall To Follow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that the northern part of the country will receive light to moderate rainfall while the northwest and central India will be open to cold weather conditions in the next 3-4 days. According to the weather department, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely to take over the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim regions on January 27 and 28. Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted severe cold day conditions in parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days.

According to the weather forecasting agency’s daily bulletin issued on January 26, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha will receive isolated rainfall in the next 24 hours. Isolated light rainfall is predicted over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 5 days, while the Northeast region receives Scattered light/moderate rainfall during the next 2 days.

Weather forecast for next five days

Apart from light rainfall, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive isolated thunderstorms/lightning/hail during the day. “Scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India during 26th-28th January and dry weather thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms/lightning is also very likely over the region during next 24 hours,” the IMD reported.

Significant Weather Features dated 26.01.2022:

Furthermore, it added that isolated light rainfall is very likely to hit south Interior Karnataka during the next 2 days. The coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala-Mahe and Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal will also receive rainfall in the coming 5 days. “Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from 29th January, light isolated rainfall and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region from 29th to 30th January,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Cold weather conditions predicted in certain regions

The IMD on Wednesday also predicted a cold day with severe cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 to 4 days. Whereas Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana along with Delhi will experience the same conditions for the next two days. From January 26 to January 28, east Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience cold day conditions in some parts whereas the same conditions are likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat state for the next 2 days.

Over the next five days, cold wave to severe cold wave is likely in isolated pockets over MP along with Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in the next 3-4 days. Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions from January 27 to January 30 along with Odisha from January 29 to 30. In addition to this, dense fog conditions are also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during the next 24 hours, over east Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 28th-30th, the IMD had predicted.

