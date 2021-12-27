IMD Predicts Dense Fog & Rainfall In Several Regions Across India On December 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in isolated pockets, which is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on December 27.

According to the IMD report, a western disturbance is likely as a cyclonic circulation over East Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighborhood at lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region during the period from December 26 to 29. While a light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during the period from December 26 to 29; over Rajasthan on December 27 and 28 and scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh during the period from December 27 to 29 with an isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on December 28.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall will be experienced over Madhya Pradesh and north Odisha from December 27 to 29 and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal on December 28 and 29 with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm also likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Marathwada on December 28.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As per the IMD report, “The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood to Vidarbha across East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.”

In the subsequent two days, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over southeast Peninsular India and isolated light rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India during the next three days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. In the next five days, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over the rest of the country. Shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours in isolated pockets likely over parts of northwest India, north Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Northeast India during next two days.

Image: PTI