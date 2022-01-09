IMD Predicts Dense Fog, Heavy Rainfall In Several Regions Across India On January 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, January 9. While heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Marathwada. During the next 24 hours, thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northwest India.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the western disturbance lies over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower & middle tropospheric levels with a trough aloft in upper tropospheric along with Longitude 71°E to the north of Latitude 20°N, high moisture feeding on the Arabian Sea over northwest & adjoining central India in lower & middle tropospheric levels is very likely to continue during next 2 days.

“The trough from the above cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan & neighbourhood to southwest Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists”, the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, fairly widespread to light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Central, East, and Northeast India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamilnadu. While isolated rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and isolated rainfall over islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be a slight fall in minimum temperatures very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and rapid fall in temperature by 4-6°C during the next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days and fall by 2-4°C during the subsequent three days. While a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over Gujarat State & North Maharashtra during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. Shallow to Moderate Fog in the night/morning hours in isolated pockets is likely over parts of East and Northeast India during the next 3 days.

