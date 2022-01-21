IMD Predicts Dense Fog In Isolated Regions Over Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar On Jan 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on January 21. While thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and north Rajasthan.

According to the IMD report, strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the North Arabian Sea and adjoining the Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh & neighbourhood extending up to 3.6 km above mean sea level persists, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 21.

"The trough from central parts of South Bay of Bengal to Central Bay of Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists", the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, isolated rainfall is likely over the Western Himalayan Region, plains of Northwest India. While fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers are likely to be experienced over Northeast India and isolated rainfall over coastal Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4°C over Northwest India during the next 2-3 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and fall by 3-4°C thereafter. Also, no significant change will be observed in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next three days and fall by 2- 3°C thereafter.

No significant change in minimum temperatures will be experienced over Gujarat state during the next two days and fall by 3- 5°C thereafter. There will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over East India during next 5 days.

Shallow to Moderate fog in the night/morning hours in isolated pockets is likely over Odisha, Jharkhand West Bengal & Sikkim during the next two days.