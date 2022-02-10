IMD Predicts Dense Fog Over Parts Of Northern India; Hailstorm In The East On Feb 11

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hailstorm in isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on February 11. Moreover, isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience lightning on Friday. According to IMD, dense fog in isolated places over the Tarai belt of Uttar Pradesh is very likely and the state along with Uttarakhand is predicted to experience cold day conditions on February 11.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 2 days.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 11th February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ytCFZHyMlT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 10, 2022

IMD forecast for the next two days

According to IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next two days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also very likely to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days. Moreover, a western disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan region on February 13 and 14 and another western disturbance will cause the same effect on February 17 onwards.

For the next two days, Uttar Pradesh is very likely to experience cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets and cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand over the next couple of days. Moreover, dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated pockets during the night and morning hours over UP for the next five days, as per the IMD.

Moreover, it is also predicted that Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and northeast Rajasthan are likely to experience dense fog during the next 24 hours and Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are likely to experience similar conditions in the night and morning hours of February 13 and 15. On February 14, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely over Uttar Pradesh whereas Punjab, Haryana and Delhi are likely to see dense fog in isolated places on the same day.

IMD says that a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected over most parts of Central and Northwest India. The same regions would experience a gradual rise in minimum temperatures 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Image: PTI