IMD Predicts Dense To Very Dense Fog In Many Places Across India On January 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of Uttarakhand, northwest Uttar Pradesh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, and west Assam & Meghalaya on January 3. While cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Odisha.

According to the IMD report, strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast at 3.6 km above mean sea level persists, an intense western disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from Jan 3.

“The trough from Gulf of Mannar to Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists”, the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated hailstorm will be experienced over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh. While scattered light rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over Northwest and Central India from Jan 3. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra & Gujarat during the next three days and a gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. Also, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and a gradual rise by 2-3°C thereafter. During the next five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over the rest parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog is likely over East India during the next two days.

(Image: PTI)