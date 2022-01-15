IMD Predicts Dense To Very Dense Fog In Several Regions Across India On Jan 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, January 16. Meanwhile, dense fog will be experienced in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, plains of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

According to the IMD report, cold to severe cold weather conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh while cold day condition in isolated pockets will be observed over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation over West Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Jan 16 and another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Jan 18.

"The trough with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along with Long. 82°E to the north of Lat. 22°N persists”, the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershowers is likely over Western Himalayan Region. Meanwhile, isolated rainfall/thundershowers will be observed over plains of Northwest India and parts of Northeast India and Bay Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Northwest India during the next two days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Chhattisgarh during the next 2-3 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. Meanwhile, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C will be experienced over East India during the next three days. A gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C is likely over Gujarat state & Maharashtra during the next 3 days.

Shallow to moderate fog in the night/morning hours in isolated pockets is likely over Madhya Pradesh on Jan 18 and over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal during the next three days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next five days.

