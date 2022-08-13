IMD Predicts Depression Over Northeast Arabian Sea To Remain Intense For The Next 12 Hrs

The Depression over northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, about 540 km west-southwest of Naliya, Gujarat is likely to move westwards and then northwestwards till Saturday evening, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecasting agency further said that it is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during the next 12 hours and recurve gradually north-northeastwards thereafter.

"The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through the center of Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea, Naliya, Deesa, Udaipur, Guna, Satna, Gaya, Shanti Niketan and thence Southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level," said IMD.

The IMD earlier said that the Western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above means sea level roughly along Long 62°E to the north of 30°N persists.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over west Myanmar and neighbourhood and extends upto middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours," it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over western coastal and north-eastern states

Under the influence of the above systems, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 13.

It said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Telangana.

IMD predicted squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely over northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, off coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal.

