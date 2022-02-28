Last Updated:

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Activity Over South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry On March 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, predicted heavy rainfall activity over south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday, predicted heavy rainfall activity over south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal on Wednesday, March 2. Besides, it also forecasted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on Thursday, March 3. "Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu on March 2 and over Kerala and Mahe on March 3, 2022. Isolated very heavy falls also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on March 3, 2022," according to IMD statement.

Weatherman predicts the two Western disturbances will influence several parts of northwest India

In major areas of northwest India, the weatherman predicted that the two Western disturbances would influence several parts of the region from February 28 to March 3. "Isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal-Sikkim and north Chhattisgarh with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places over the region during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement released on Sunday.  "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next two days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 24 hours," added the statement.

The weatherman said a cyclonic circulation lies over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining the South Andaman Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels and is very likely to move west-northwestwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move further towards the Sri Lankan coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

