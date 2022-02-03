IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall & Snowfall In Various North Indian Regions On Feb 3 & After

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 3. While heavy rainfall/thundershowers will be observed at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and northwest Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD report, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and with lightning at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha.

Also, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off the north Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km now runs roughly along Long. 63°E to the north of Lat. 30°N, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 6.

"The cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh & neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with the trough aloft roughly along Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 24°N at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists", as per the IMD report.

In the subsequent two days, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region. While isolated to scattered rainfall will be experienced over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest & central India during the next two days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter. There will be a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of East India during the next three days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. While no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over Gujarat during the next 24 hours and fall by 3-5°C during the next three days.

Shallow to moderate fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha on February 4.