IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall & Snowfall Over Himachal Pradesh & Jammu And Kashmir Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 23. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty wind with speed 30-40 kmph at isolated places is very likely over north Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD report, thunderstorms with hail at isolated places will be observed over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Lightning storms at isolated places have been predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the induced low-pressure area over central parts of West Rajasthan and its neighbourhood has turned into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Rajasthan, the associated cyclonic circulation has extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

"The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 28°N persists," the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, isolated light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers are likely over Northeast India, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and a fall by 4-6°C is predicted thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next 24 hours and a fall by 2- 4°C is predicted thereafter. A fall in minimum temperatures by 4-6°C is likely over Gujarat state during the next three days and no significant changes thereafter. Also, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over East India during the next five days.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely over parts of East India during the night of January 22 and the morning of January 23.

(Image: PTI)