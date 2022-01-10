IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In 16 States Over Next 4 Days; Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall warnings for 16 states over the next four days followed by cold wave conditions in isolated pockets. The states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness enhanced rainfall and thunderstorms till January 14, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the IMD, western disturbances and cyclonic circulation followed by the confluence of winds of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal have triggered a spell over parts of North West, Central and Eastern India. As a result, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur over the Himalayan region till January 10, while it will continue over states like Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, and Jharkhand till January 13. Also, scattered to widespread rainfall is likely to occur over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on January 12 and 13. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, as they are to receive heavy rainfall due to Western disturbances followed by an orange alert that has been issued for Odisha for January 11 and 12.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains contained lashing Delhi and its adjoining areas till Sunday, January 9, the IMD has predicted the rainfall activity to decrease leading to a fall in temperature from Monday onwards in Delhi.

IMD predicts dense fog and cold wave conditions over parts of northwest and Central India

With minimum temperatures reeling at 3-5 degrees celsius in parts of Northwest, Central, and North India, IMD has also predicted a fall in minimum temperatures over North Indian states while cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan between 11-14 January and over Punjab and Haryana on 13th and 14th January respectively. Apart from that, dense fog can be witnessed in isolated pockets in the morning/night hours over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh.

Image: PTI