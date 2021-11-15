IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kanyakumari; Light Showers In Rest Of Tamil Nadu & Kerala

The weather situation in Tamil Nadu will continue to remain slightly tense on Monday, November 15 as meteorologists predict heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extreme rains in the Kanyakumari district.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the southern tip, warning of heavy rainfall over the Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days (November 14 and 15). Meanwhile, the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Tirupur districts are also likely to suffer an intense spell of rains on Monday.

The heavy rains are likely to affect low-lying areas, cause waterlogging, damage to crops uprooting of trees, damage to formal/informal settlements, increase in water levels in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, damages to cattle, and landslides.

However, in a sigh of relief, the intensity of rain is likely to be less in the northern regions of Tamil Nadu for the next four days. The current spell of intense rainfall over Kerala and south Tamil Nadu is likely to reduce from tomorrow as a low-pressure area has developed over central parts of the Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement.

Chennai rains

Chennai has faced intense showers over the past week leading to flooding in several parts of the city. Several districts were affected across Tamil Nadu with at least 17 people reported dead in rain-related incidents.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected regions for the seventh consecutive day to provide relief measures. The CM commenced his assessment from Kurunjipadi Panchayat Union in Cuddalore district and later visited Adoor Agaram as well as the tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi and Kesavanpalayam. He distributed rice, blankets, and essentials to the affected people and also house-site pattas worth Rs 5.22 lakh to 18 Adi Dravidar families.

Over 3,000 people still living in relief camps

Meanwhile, 3,169 persons from 1,002 families stranded in inundated areas have been temporarily relocated to 60 rescue centers. It includes 1,567 women, 1,015 men, and 588 children. A total of 72 huts were damaged in the last 24 hours. While 10 were fully damaged, 62 were partly damaged. Kanyakumari district recorded an average rainfall of 109.53mm in 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday. The district recorded 100.48mm in the previous 24 hours till 8 am on Saturday and 77mm from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday.

