IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In MP For Next Five Days; Issues Orange Alert For Chhattisgarh

The Monsoon showers have once again returned over the Central Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. According to a forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), central Indian states would receive intense rains for the remainder of this week.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly extensive rains, along with isolated heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning, are all very likely over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for the next five days — from Thursday to next Monday, August 4-8.

Furthermore, isolated to scattered very heavy rains (115.5 mm-204 mm) are expected across Chhattisgarh from Friday to Monday (August 5-8) and over Madhya Pradesh on coming Monday (August 8). IMD has issued an orange alert due to inclement weather conditions.

IMD issues Red Alert in Kerala

On the other hand, IMD declared a red-alert in eight districts of Kerala on Thursday as rain continued to lash various parts of the state. IMD issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and Orange alert in remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a Yellow alert is in place.

Kerala government has cautioned people against the spread of various contagious diseases including air and water-borne, zoonotic and vector-borne infections and issued directives to be followed to prevent it. Rat fever, dengue, diarrhoea, typhoid, jaundice and viral fever are diseases that could widely spread during times of floods, and utmost vigil should be paid against its outbreak, health authorities said.

Detailing the situation, Health Minister Veena George said as the state is yet to be completely free from COVID-19, extra vigil and care should be shown to comply with the department's directives.

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall

Meanwhile, several parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Thursday bringing a slight respite from the warm and humid weather while the weather office has predicted more rains for next two days.

Areas that witnessed showers include isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate, Sansad Marg, ITO, Palam, Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Pitampura and Najafgarh among others.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain on Friday and Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 26 and 34 degrees Celsius," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said that the maximum temperature of the day settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.