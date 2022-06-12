IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai; Heatwave Conditions To Continue In Delhi, Punjab

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Assam-Meghalaya and south Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe on June 12.

While heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand on Sunday.

As per the IMD report, "Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka on June 11".

Mumbai rains

Moderate rain had lashed parts of Mumbai on June 11. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city for the weekend indicating thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely. On Saturday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon passed through Dahanu, Pune, Gadak, and Bengaluru. The further advance to the remaining parts of Maharashtra, north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal is expected during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Northeast India. While Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are expected over peninsular India, central & east India, Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of northwest India and Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Northwest India during the next 4 days and a gradual fall by 2-3⁰ C thereafter. Also, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Central India and East India during the next 2 -3 days and a gradual fall by 2-3 C thereafter

(Image: ANI)