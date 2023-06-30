IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Central Maharashtra During Next 2-3 Days

During the next two to three days, significant to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in a few locations across portions of the Konkan and adjacent ghat areas of central Maharashtra due to active monsoon conditions, warned Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, June 29. According to IMD, the Konkan and Ghat regions of Maharashtra experienced extensive rainfall, with isolated areas receiving moderate to extremely heavy rainfall, while the monsoon remained active across most of these regions.

"Monsoon remained active over most parts of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. They received widespread rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at isolated places. Extremely heavy falls also occurred at isolated places over parts of North Konkan yesterday," said IMD.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Met Department forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an orange alert. IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places.

District forecast and warnings for the next four days

Due to squally weather, the IMD issued a caution to fishermen around the north Maharashtra coast not to travel along and off from June 29 to July 3.

Monsoon in Delhi

IMD on Thursday said that cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius – four notches below the season’s average. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius – three notches below the normal.