IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of North Punjab, Haryana On Jan 22; Snow Further Up

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh on January 22. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will be observed at isolated spots over north Punjab and Haryana.

According to the IMD report, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Chhattisgarh.

Also, strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over North & Westcentral Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation is over north Bangladesh & neighbourhood extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists, conditions are favourable for cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka on January 22.

"The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 58°E to the north of Lat. 30°N", the IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers are likely over Northeast India. While isolated rainfall will be observed over the Western Himalayan Region, plains of Northwest India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over Northwest India during the next two days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh during the next three days and fall by 4-6°C thereafter. While no significant change in minimum temperatures will be experienced over Maharashtra during the next two days and fall by 2- 3°C thereafter.

Shallow to moderate fog in the night/morning hours in isolated pockets is likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, and northeast India during the next 24 hours.

