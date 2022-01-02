IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Several Regions Across Tamil Nadu On Jan 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu on January 2. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Meanwhile, dense fog in a few pockets is very likely to happen over East Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD report, strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely over the Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation is over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast between 4.5 & 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, an intense western disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from January 3.

“The cyclonic circulation over central Bangladesh extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists” IMD report stated.

In the subsequent two days, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely to continue over Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. While light/Moderate scattered to widespread rainfall will be experienced over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is likely to be experienced by Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and widespread light/moderate Rainfall accompanied with isolated hailstorms are likely to happen over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest and Central India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 3-5°C from Jan 3. There will be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over Gujarat during the next three days. Also, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over East India is likely during the next three days and no large change thereafter. During the next five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over the rest parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)