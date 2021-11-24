IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In TN, Andhra & Kerala Regions From November 25 To 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 25-27, and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27.
The IMD report read, "A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends upto midtropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamilnadu coast."
Here's the impact expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema
- Localized flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
- Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
- Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
- Minor damage to kutcha roads.
- Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
- Localized Landslides/Mudslides
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
- Could lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)
Here are some more warnings and forecast by IMD:
- Light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days.
- Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days and over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from Nov 25-27 and over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 27th November, 2021.
- Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, along & off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts and Gulf of Mannar on 26th & 27th November, 2021. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.
- Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of East, West & Central India and gradual rise by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days.