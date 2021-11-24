IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In TN, Andhra & Kerala Regions From November 25 To 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 25-27, and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27.

The IMD report read, "A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends upto midtropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & south Tamilnadu coast."

Here's the impact expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema

Localized flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Localized Landslides/Mudslides

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

Could lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Web page of CWC)

Here are some more warnings and forecast by IMD: