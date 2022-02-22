IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Snowfall & Strong Surface Winds In North India From Feb 23-25

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a fresh set of weather warnings and forecasted heavy wet spells for the northern states during the next three days (February 23-25). In the latest bulletin, IMD had stated that the cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan in middle tropospheric levels have induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan & Punjab and approaching Western Disturbances have influenced the weather conditions in central and northern India.

IMD Predictions for Feb 23-25

Over the next two days, widespread to light-moderate rainfall/snowfall is expected in Jammu-Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with scattered rainfall and snowfall for the next three days. During the next two days, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur across the region. Isolated heavy rain/snowfall is also possible over northeastern states. Isolated light rainfall is extremely likely across north Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh over the next five days. Over Uttar Pradesh, the rainfall shall be expected between February 24 and 26. In north Rajasthan, rainfall is likely on February 23, India Meteorological Department said. During the next two days, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over north Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh as per the IMD's forecast Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh starting Feb 22. However, dust-raising winds (25-35 kmph) are also quite likely to dominate over West Rajasthan starting Tuesday. In the coming days, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim as well. Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, aver Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is quite possible. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is quite likely over East India on February 24. As per IMD's forecast, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on February 25th. IMD forecast stated that during the next five days, isolated light rainfall is highly likely to continue over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala. Apart from this, the Gangetic West Bengal is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on February 23.

