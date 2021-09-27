IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana For The Next 24 Hrs; Issues Flash Flood Warning

For the next 24 hours, the India Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) warning for Telangana. According to the forecast, flash floods are likely in the districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, and Janagoan.

The cyclonic storm Gulab has now developed into a deep depression, according to the IMD. It is located roughly 110 kilometres north of Jagdalpur and 140 kilometres east of Kalingapatnam around 18.4 degrees north latitude and 82.8 degrees east longitude. As a result, Telangana is anticipated to see very severe to extremely heavy rain in a few districts across the state.

IMD predicts heavy rains in Telangana for the next 24 hours

Telangana and its adjoining areas are currently under the impact of a deep depression, which is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rain to a few districts of the state. Winds of 30-40 km/ph with gusts up to 45 km/ph are expected in Telangana over the next 24 hours. K Nagarathna, a scientist at the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, informed of this. She went on to say that for the last three hours, the deep depression has been moving west at a speed of 14 km/ph. According to ANI, Sushant Kumar Behera, Team Commandant, NDRF, said there is a risk of a flash flood after the storm, and his team is prepared for any situation.

"This Kalingapatnam area is vulnerable, when cyclone Gulab made landfall here many trees were uprooted and roads were blocked. Since yesterday our team is clearing the roads. Today also we removed two trees from the road. The landfall was not intense and we did not evacuate any people but after the cyclone, a flood situation may arise and we may evacuate people. Our team is ready to handle any situation," said Sushant Kumar Behera.

Cyclone Gulab weakens in Andhra Pradesh

During the following 12 hours, Cyclone Gulab is expected to track about westwards and weaken further into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department. According to IMD, the deep depression over south Odisha and neighbouring north Andhra Pradesh was centring at 05.30 IST on September 27 and was expected to move roughly westwards and weaken further into a depression over the next 12 hours.

The landfall of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' was finished earlier today. The cyclonic storm Gulab, which was over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha, fell into a deep depression at 2.30 am today over north Andhra Pradesh and is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards over the next six hours, weakening further into a depression. On Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for a cyclonic warning in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and fishermen were advised to remain away from the water.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)