IMD Predicts Heavy To Intense Rainfall Over Konkan & Goa Region On June 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan & Goa on June 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan & Goa on June 24. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at isolated places can be expected over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next five days. 

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep

As per the IMD report, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 22°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 22°N/ Long. 65°E, Porbandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, 27.0°N/84°E. Further, the cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. 

Meanwhile, under the influence of an off-shore trough, a middle-level cyclonic circulation over the East-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast and strong westerly winds along the west coast at lower tropospheric levels is likely. 

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over the West coast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Northeast India. While scattered to fairly widespread rainfall can be expected over peninsular India & East India and Island. It is further learned that increase in rainfall activity likely over Northwest and Central India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 5 days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days.

