IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall At Isolated Regions For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Kerala & Mahe on December 6. While heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over the eastern districts of Gangetic West Bengal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, gale winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph will prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Odisha – West Bengal coasts till midnight of December 5 becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during midnight to the morning of December 6. Thereafter, it would gradually decrease becoming 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph over the north Bay of Bengal off West Bengal-Bangladesh coast during the next 12 hours.

Weather forecast for December 6

As the Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal near Odisha coast moved northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST on December 5. It is likely to move northeastwards, towards the West Bengal coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours.

According to the IMD report, "A Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along".

In the subsequent days, isolated to scattered light rainfall is likely over south peninsular India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest, Central, and East India during the next 24 hours and fall by 3- 5°C thereafter. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

