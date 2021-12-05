IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In Many Places Across India For Subsequent Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on December 5. While heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura, interior Tamilnadu, and Kerala & Mahe. In addition, heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

According to the IMD, gale winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over northwest & adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coast.

Weather forecast for December 5

As Cyclone Jawad weakened into a Deep Depression at 17.30 hrs IST on December 4. It is about 180 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha, 330 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 420 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha). The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by the morning of December 5.

According to the IMD report, "The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along with Long. 60°E to the north of Lat. 25°N".

In the subsequent days, isolated rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Arunachal Pradesh and. While isolated to scattered rainfall is likely to be experienced over south peninsular India and Lakshadweep Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India during the next two days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. There will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over parts of Maharashtra during the next three days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)