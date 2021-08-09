IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In Sikkim, West Bengal On August 11-12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon has shifted close to the foothills and is expected to affect the sub-Himalayan - West Bengal and Sikkim - region from August 11-12. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, on Sunday, said that the rainfall is likely to decrease over north Indian plains and increase over the hills as it is shifting towards the western foothills of the Himalayas.

He added that the shifting would be completed in the next 24-48 hours. Due to stronger southwesterly or southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase over these areas from August 11. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the region on August 11 and 12, the IMD said.

i) Eastern end of the monsoon shifted closed to the foothills of the Himalayas and western end runs north of its normal Position.

ii) Increase in rainfall activity over Northeast and adjoining east India from 10th August. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 8, 2021

A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh

Further, Mohapatra added that fairly widespread rainfall over Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal is likely during the next four-five days. The weather agency also added that a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh. "Rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next two days with a significant reduction in intensity and distribution thereafter," said the weatherman. It also predicted subdued rainfall over Peninsular India, including Maharashtra, Gujarat. While Kerala and Tamil Nadu are very likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next 4-5 days.

Several states experiencing flood-like situation

The India Meteorological Department also predicted thunderstorms along with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital. Parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh would also have the same experience, added IMD. Earlier in the day, IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli (U.P.). Meanwhile, some parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been facing a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the area. The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna on Sunday. It is worth noting that the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Bihar predicting heavy rainfall till August 9.

