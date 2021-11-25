IMD Predicts 'heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall' In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala For 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic circulation over South-West and adjoining the South-East Bay of Bengal for November 25. In a 12-hour window, starting 8:30 pm on Wednesday, a low-pressure area was created in the SouthEast Bay of Bengal to eventually move towards the South Tamil Nadu coast and Sri Lanka.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Toothukudi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindugal, Tiruchirapalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Myladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu & Karaikal in next 3 hours," IMD Chennai stated.

IMD's forecast for November 25

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are highly probable to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places and isolated regions over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe are also likely to receive very heavy rainfall. All the aforementioned areas will also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and a dense fog is expected in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas near Southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu coast as winds will travel between 40 to 60kmph.

Forecast and warnings for the week

During the next five days, light to moderate and fairly widespread rainfall is highly probable over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam along with South Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. From November 24 to 28, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on November 26 whereas the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions on November 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is also extremely likely over Kerala and Mahe from November 24 to 28.

Many parts of East India are likely to record a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days and a gradual rise is expected over most parts of North India over the next five days. Besides, east Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal along with Sikkim and Odisha will experience shallow to moderate fog over the next two days. Meanwhile, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected in other parts of the country in the next four to five days.